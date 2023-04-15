HOOVER — Andrea “Ann” Arthur Graham, 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Hoover, AL on April 13th, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Mrs. Graham was born on December 17, 1961 to Jack and Florence Arthur. She spent most of her childhood years in Decatur, AL and graduated from Austin High School in 1980. She went on to attend the University of North Alabama in Florence where she met her spouse of 38 years, Richard (Rick) Graham. Ann graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1984 with degrees in Marine Biology and Chemistry. Rick and Ann settled in Hoover, AL where they raised their three children and have resided for 29 years.
