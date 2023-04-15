F.4.15.23 Ann Graham.jpg

HOOVER — Andrea “Ann” Arthur Graham, 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Hoover, AL on April 13th, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Mrs. Graham was born on December 17, 1961 to Jack and Florence Arthur. She spent most of her childhood years in Decatur, AL and graduated from Austin High School in 1980. She went on to attend the University of North Alabama in Florence where she met her spouse of 38 years, Richard (Rick) Graham. Ann graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1984 with degrees in Marine Biology and Chemistry. Rick and Ann settled in Hoover, AL where they raised their three children and have resided for 29 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.