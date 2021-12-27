MOULTON
Funeral for Ann Studdard Beard, 75, will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from noon until service time at the funeral home. Mrs. Beard, who died Friday, December 24, 2021, was born, February 22, 1946.
