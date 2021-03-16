MOULTON — Ann Dutton Blankenship, 77, of Moulton passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Mike McCulloch officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery.
Born on May 15, 1943, to the late James and Sarah Tyler Dutton, Ann attended Wren School and worked as a caregiver. She was a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to music, dancing, spending time with her family and friends, taking trips, and especially spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Doris Gist (Kim), Soinja Parker (Mike), and Michael Blankenship (Robin); grandchildren, Michele Mitchell (Josh), Sarah Huff (Nick), Ross Parker (Amber), Paige Martin (Andrew), and Hailey Blankenship; great-grandchildren, Parker Huff, Bella Huff, Lila Mitchell, and Ava Mitchell; brothers, William Dutton (Dixie), Kennard Dutton, Clifford Dutton (Wanda), and Ray Dutton (Dianne); and sisters, Racine Harville, Shirley Thompson, and Glenda Nix (Glennis).
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Blankenship; sister, Aileen Sims; and brothers, Wilford Dutton and Larry Dutton.
Pallbearers will be Adam Ross Parker, Parker Huff, Nick Huff, Josh Mitchell, Scott Nix, Andrew Martin and Brock Rutherford.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Robert Hall, Dr. Rex Tuckier, and the Encompass Home Health and Hospice Staff.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
