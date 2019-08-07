DECATUR — Ann Elizabeth Thornton, born November 5, 1931, to the late Claude and Eloise Thornton in Georgia passed away on July 23, 2019 in Deltaville, Virginia. She was a longtime resident of Presbyterian Towers in Decatur, Alabama. A graveside service will be held on Thursday August 8th at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur.
She is survived by her children, Mamie Arlinda Melvin, Chuck Baker and Jesse C. Baker; three grandchildren, Jeanne Baker Schoch, Jared Baker and Michelle Baker Cesareo; and also six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Jasper Thornton; special niece, Kelly Wright; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Wayne Baker; three sisters, Temperance McGhee, Mamie Fowler and Jean LaHay and brother, Charles “Buddy” Thornton.
