BIRMINGHAM — Ann Ezell Dean, age 86, of Birmingham, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
She was born in Anderson, Alabama, on March 15, 1933, to Hollis and Grace Denham Ezell. Ann attended Rogersville High School, University of Montevallo and Calhoun Community College. She lived most of her life in Decatur where she was married for 25 years to Robert E. Dean.
Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, and sister, Peggy Sue. Survivors are her three daughters, Dianne (Bill) Mullins, Lori Dean, Nancy (Paul) Scruggs; six grandchildren, Lauren (Loyrirk) Temiyakarn, Matthew Owens, Dean (Kassi) Carlson, Kathryn (Chris) Scoggins, William (Sarah) Scruggs and Alexandra Feldman; great-grandson, Ashton Karley; sister, Linda (Barry) Lee; brothers, Jerry Ezell, Richard (Cindy) Ezell and Michael (Pam) Ezell; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Ann’s grandsons and great-grandson will serve as pallbearers.
The family is grateful for the individuals at Brookdale University Park, The Oaks, and VHBC We Care ministry for their loving care during the last years of our mother’s life. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association or VHBC We Care ministry.
The visitation will be today, October 4, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to noon followed with a service at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel and burial in Roselawn Cemetery and Dr. Richard Ezell officiating.
