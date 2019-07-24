HARTSELLE — Funeral for Ann Kirby, 71, will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Hartselle with Dr. Clayton Speed and Randy Garrison officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Kirby passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at NHC Healthcare Center. She was born May 4, 1948, in Morgan County to Millard Neal Hall and Mildred Lucille Leeth Hall. She was employed as a Legal Advertising Coordinator for the Hartselle Enquirer for 47 years, prior to her retirement. Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartselle. Preceding her in death were her husband, Sherman Kirby; her parents and a sister, Deborah Hall.
Survivors include two sons, Kevin Kirby (Susanna) and Scott Kirby; two grandchildren, Kameron Kirby and Sarah Kate Kirby; one sister, Pam Sibley (Doug).
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.
