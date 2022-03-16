DECATUR — Ann Mayfield Vest, 90, of Decatur was born on June 20, 1931 in Tuscumbia, Alabama to John and Mary Ida Ballentine Mayfield. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 67 years, Thurman “Buddy” Vest; siblings, John and Camilla Jean; great-great-grandson, Samuel Blasingame.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Riley (Herschel); daughter, Deborah Braswell; three grandchildren, Jacqualine (Scott) Miller, Marcus Braswell, Bridget Braswell; four great-grandchildren, Savannah McNeill (Michael), Tyler McNeill, Alisha Sevy and Justin (Hope) Christensen; two great-great-grandsons, Davin McNeill and Tydus Blasingame.
Her funeral will be March 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home and the visitation will be from 1:00 until service time with Rich Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
