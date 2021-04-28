DECATUR — Ann Michael Harris, 83, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. Ann earned her B. S. Ed. from Athens State University, her Master of Science in Education and AA certification from Alabama A & M University. As a beloved teacher and principal, Ann positively impacted generations of students, parents, and teachers. She valued every child and believed each had skills and untapped potential. Her students fondly depicted her in their drawings with a smile and a watch necklace she always wore. She served Decatur City Schools as a classroom teacher at Westlawn and Austinville Elementary schools, as a Project PROMISE resource teacher, and as principal of Gordon Bibb Elementary. Ann served for 12 years on the Board of the Teachers’ Retirement System of Alabama.
Ann was devoted to family, taking an interest in her children’s and grandchildren’s school work, sports, art accomplishments, and growth as a Christian. She was an engaged and empathetic listener, and she gave practical advice. She believed in the goodness of everyone. Ann’s interests included reading her Bible, creating jewelry, and collecting pottery from her travels. Ann was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Decatur, where she served on various committees and was involved in a Sunday School class and United Methodist Women.
Ann was preceded in death by her father and mother, Aaron and Charlcie Michael. She is survived by her children, Steve Harris (Mary), Dr. Karen Frith (Kenn Mann) and Kimberly Dinh; lifelong friend, Dr. Myra Ashley; siblings, Jane Boozer and Mervyn Michael (Susan); grandchildren, Beau Harris (Mendy), Abbie Thompson (Richie), Brandon Dinh and Ashley Frith; and great-grandchildren, Willow Harris, Ivey Claire Thompson and Whitley Harris.
The family would like to thank Ann’s caregivers: Shreei Sears, Laura Anderson, Janice Couch, and Kay Snoddy.
A memorial service will be today, April 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are being directed by Ridout’s Brown-Service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Decatur, or to a favorite charity.
