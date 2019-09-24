ATHENS — Born Anna Jean Whitt on August 24th, 1925 to Martin F. and Lula Adkins Whitt, Ms. Lee, Anna Jean or Annie as she was known, brought a smile to everyone’s face with a pointed quip or one of her numerous stories of family members, her life experiences or Athens/Limestone County history. Anna was much loved by her family and friends, and rarely met a stranger. She loved baking the best angel food cakes from an old family recipe or specialty bread and was happy to share the recipe or teach you how to make it! She had also been prolific at many handicrafts through the years including cross stitch, sewing, weaving baskets and jewelry making.
Anna graduated from Florence State Teacher’s College (now UNA) in Florence, AL and started her first career teaching elementary school but found her true passion as a social worker after receiving her master’s degree in rehabilitative counseling from the University of Florida. It was during her time as a social work supervisor in Moulton, AL that Anna headed up the adult protective services unit and positively touched many people’s lives through her service to the community. The family would like to say a big thank you to all her friends and loved ones for visiting in the past few months, her caregivers Rosa Bozarth, Linda Nave and Marisa Myers for their loving support and to the Manna program from the Athens Methodist for their outreach.
She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Walker of Athens, AL and son Ted Lee of Austin, TX. She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Athens City Cemetery with Rev. Judy Rich officiating. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Limestone County at P.O. Box 626 Athens, AL 35612 or 405 S. Marion St Athens, AL 35611 or call (256)-232-5017.
