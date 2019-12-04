FAIRHOPE
Anne Bird Engman, 96, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd James Engman, Sr.
Mrs. Engman is survived by her children, Lloyd Engman, Jr. (Carolyn) of Fairhope, Mary Anne Connors (James), also of Fairhope, Helen Wells Kreuzer (Robert Bryson) of Richland, WA and Hannah Bird Vaughan (Robert Lee) of The Woodlands, TX; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.