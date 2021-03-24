DECATUR — A service celebrating the life of Anne Campbell Jennings, age 96, will be Friday, March 26, 2021. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. at The Church at Stone River, 3014 Danville Rd. SW, Decatur, AL and funeral at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Ted Amey and Rev. Dallas Culver officiating. Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Attendees are requested to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. Graveside will follow the service at Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur.
Mrs. Jennings passed away on March 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born January 19, 1925 in Abbeville, South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Knox and Elizabeth Campbell; husband, Billy B. Jennings; one child, Louann J. Speegle; grandsons, William Auton, Michael P. Kent, Sr.; three sisters, Alice Taylor, Betty Carver, Francine Thompson; and brother, Jerry Campbell.
She is survived by her daughters, Bebe Holtzclaw (Pete), Debbie Auton, and Helen Hill; grandchildren, Allan Kent, Chip Wallace (Miranda), Liz Pace, Rachel Pace, Emily Harris (John); fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie Busby.
She worked at Morgan County Courthouse for Circuit Judges James Bloodworth and Newton Powell for many years. After retiring as Judge Powell’s secretary, she was sworn in as a member of the Morgan County Jury Commission. Once she and her husband retired, they enjoyed traveling and sharing wonderful adventures.
She was a longtime member of Austinville Methodist Church and most recently The Church at Stone River. She faithfully served her church as youth choir director, choir member, Sunday School and MYF teacher. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women and held local district offices through the years. She further served her community as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Her selfless service to her family, church, and community provided a shining example for those around her.
