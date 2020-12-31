DECATUR — Preceded in death by her beloved husband, N. Paisley Chittam Jr.; father, Clarence and mother, Leona Boyd McNatt; one grandson, Christopher Howard Saint; 10 brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by daughter, Connie Saint (Howard); son, Mark Chittam (Susie), and son, Joey Chittam (Sharon); three grandsons, two granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was a longtime member of Somerville Road Church of Christ.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Roselawn Funeral Home directing and her nephew, Stanley McNatt officiating. Song leading will be by Greg Thornton.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Chittam and the family request that donations be made to: Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston Street SE, Decatur, Alabama 35601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.