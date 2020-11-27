DECATUR — Anne Elaine Creswell Thornhill, passed away November 24, 2020, joining her deceased husband Avery James Thornhill, Sr. and son Avery James “Jim” Thornhill, Jr.
Anne is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Thornhill of Ellicott City, MD, Carol Thornhill Pearson of Decatur, AL, and Peggy Thornhill Messervy (Mike) of Hartselle, AL.
Anne will be missed by her grandchildren, Beth Anne Arcement (Richard) of Bay Minette, AL, Dr. Avery Lee Callahan (Matt) of Shreveport, LA, Jonathan Keaton Thornhill (Bethany) of Columbia, MD and Avery James “Trey” Thornhill, III of Lafayette, LA. Anne also loved her step grands Kalani Iida (Suzi) of Houston, TX, Jared Messervy of Hartselle, AL, Josh Messervy (Erica) of Hartselle, AL, Joe Messervy (Elizabeth) of Jacksonville, AL, and Jake Messervy of Clarksville, TN.; six great grands; and seven step greats completed the clan. “Mommie Anne” was blessed and loved.
Anne was born on November 13, 1927, in Milan TN to W. Raymond and Gevie Craig Keaton Creswell. In 1947, Anne met and married a handsome World War II Army Ranger. Twenty years as an Army wife sent her to five states and overseas. Upon retirement, they settled in Avery’s hometown of Decatur, AL.
Anne always had strong roots in the Presbyterian Church, as her great grandfather, James Andrew Keaton, was a Cumberland Presbyterian preacher well known for reestablishing congregations after the Civil War. Anne was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Decatur as a Deacon, an Elder, and serving Presbyterian Women in various offices.
Anne participated in the Decatur Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Burningtree Women’s Golf Association, and volunteered in other civic and social organizations including serving as a Decatur General Hospital volunteer. But the most special connection Anne made was through the Newcomer’s Club where eight women came together to play bridge. All joined First Presbyterian Church and more than 50 years of competitive bridge together began! Anne played bridge even after Alzheimer’s had taken her voice.
She delighted in competitive board and card games, mysteries, flowers and music. Anne could even whistle to call her children home or entertain us as she whistled “Dixie”, or a Big Band tune! Anne had a sweet Christian spirit and had the social graces of a true “Southern Lady!” She was a beautiful woman, a faithful wife, a fearless mother, a generous grandmother and a joyful friend. Anne lived her faith and will be long remembered!
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Presbyterian Church, Decatur, AL, the Mental Health Association in Morgan County (Alzheimer’s Program) or Hospice of the Valley, Decatur, AL. A special thanks to Sheneka, Whitney, Gary and Chaplain Rich from Hospice of the Valley. Caregivers Sara and Sonya, UAB Dr. Rita Jaudon-Jablonski and many others endeared themselves to Anne and her family. Thank you!
An expanded graveside service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 12 noon, in Decatur City Cemetery. Pallbearers for the graveside service are family friends John Templeton, Jon Sedlak, Ronnie Dukes and Bill McAllister, and step grandsons, Josh and Joe Messervy. Roselawn Funeral Home will assist the family. Please sign Anne’s guestbook at the dignitymemorial.com website.
Due to CoVid there will be no traditional service. The family asks those attending to wear masks and honor social distancing guidelines. The family will determine a future date for a Celebration of Life service to remember Anne.
