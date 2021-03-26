TRINITY — Anne Evelyn Draper, 93, of Trinity/Decatur, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Draper was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; parents, Edgar Sharpe Journey and Thelma Mae Martin Journey; brothers, John Martin Journey, James William Journey, George Seaborn Journey, and Ben Evitt Journey.
She is survived by her brother, John E. Journey (Patsy) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Draper was an employee of Chemstrand (Monsanto) for 33 years as supervisor of communications.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.