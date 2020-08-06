TRUSSVILLE — Anne Nelson Elsea, 85, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital East. A funeral service will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. A. Ray Lee officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
She was born September 29, 1934, in Morgan County to Wayne Nelson and Tina Osborn Nelson.
Anne is survived by one son, Dr. Steve Boger (Jan), Trussville, AL; two daughters, Teresa McDonald, Trussville, AL and Sherri Hopkins, Jacksonville, FL; one sister, Sandra Wiley, Hartselle, AL; sister-in-law, Wanda Elsea, Slagler Beach, FL; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald N. Elsea, her parents and a brother.
She was employed as a secretary and customer service representative for Nordson Corporation, prior to her retirement. Anne enjoyed singing, dancing, traveling, playing the piano, watching TV and getting together with her family and friends. Anne had lived in the Atlanta area for a number of years before moving back to be close to her family.
