ATHENS — Annette Black Hammons, age 95, passed away on June 30, 2020. She was born October 23, 1924 in Athens, AL to Ross and Bertha McCormack Black who preceded her in death. She eloped and married her longtime friend and love, Thomas Lee Hammons, in May of 1942 who preceded her in death in 1987.
Funeral services will be held today, July 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home with Reverend Zeke Haselden officiating. Burial will be held in the Athens City Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hammons loved to sew, cook, work in her yard, garden, and canning vegetables. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She always looked forward to preparing peach cobbler and sausage casseroles for them.
Mrs. Hammons was very active in the Order of Eastern Star (OES), Chapter No. 214. Not only did Mrs. Hammons hold various offices during her tenure in the organization but she was a 50-plus year member.
Mrs. Hammons worked at Athens Lingerie and served as a teacher’s aide and a substitute teacher in the Limestone County School System. Her life was a living example of 1 Corinthians 16:14. “Let all that you do, be done in love.”
Survivors include three sons, Rev. Thomas L. Hammons, Jr., Tuscaloosa; Jerry Hammons (Barbara), Athens; John R. Hammons, DVM, (Peggy), Athens; and daughter, Carol Ann Hammons of Athens. She has five grandchildren; plus six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Pallbearers are Grant Gordon, Chris Hammons, Lee Hammons, Bobby Lewis and Lane Lindsay. Honorary Pallbearers are Gerald Bates, Gerald Rudder and Charles Ray McCormack.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Limestone County, OES Chapter No. 214 - Scholarship Fund, or a charity of your choice.
