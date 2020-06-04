MOULTON — Annette Cross, 63, died June 2, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. She was the wife of Frankie Cross for 47 years.
