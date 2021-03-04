HARTSELLE — Funeral for Annette Shaffer, age 61, of Hartselle will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Richard Cassis and Brother Ricky Halbrooks officiating and burial in Hartselle Memory Gardens Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Miss Shaffer, who died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home, was born January 29, 1960 in Hartselle, AL to Wayne Alva Shaffer and Mildred E. Bailey Shaffer. She was a member of the West End United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Harold Davis.
She is survived by a brother, Gene Whitten (Kelly) of Lillian, AL; three sisters, Mary Townsend (Bert) of Hartselle, Brenda Davis of Speake and Edna Halbrooks (Ricky) of Hartselle.
Annette loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own grandchildren. She had seven nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews.
Michael Townsend, Allen Townsend, Tim Halbrooks, Spencer Clemons, Jerry Hazel and Randy Kirby will be pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, make Memorials to Hospice of the Valley.
