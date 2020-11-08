MOULTON — Annie Josephine Cahela, 103, of Moulton, will have a graveside service on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Moulton Memory Gardens, at 1 p.m., with Dr. Rev. Jessie Redder officiating, and Elliott’s Brown-Service Directing.
Mrs. Cahela was born in Lawrence County, to Charlie Trout and Cordie Moody Trout, on August 2, 1917, and passed away on November 7, 2020.
She is Preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathon Cahela; and her husband, James Macon Cahela.
She Is survived by her son Jerry L. Cahela (Debbie); sister, Martha Cahela, of Decatur; grandchildren, J.R. Cahela and Samantha Cahela; great grandchildren, Mason, Camdyn, Annistyn, Peyton; and niece, Linda Miller (Jon).
