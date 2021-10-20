BIRMINGHAM
Annie Case Powell, 91, of Birmingham, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021. Her visitation will be on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at Roselawn Cemetery with Bro. Merrill Mann officiating.
Mrs. Powell is survived by her daughter, Deborah Odom; sons, Robert J. Powell, Jr. and Joseph E. Powell; grandchildren, Kelley D. Descher, Jamey Davis, Casey Lee, Kip Smith, Lorey Hardy, Rob Powell, Danielle Nobles and Brent Powell and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Velma Case; her husband of 54 years, Robert J. Powell; daughter, Myra Powell; sister, Betty Bryant and brother, Donnie Case.
Mother was such a great mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished flower designer and loved to sing at nursing homes with her group. She never missed any activity that her children or grandchildren had. She was a devoted member of Deerfoot Church of Christ for 70 years.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Birmingham Humane Society.
The family would like to acknowledge her friend, Laura Whitt and her beloved dog, KeKe.
