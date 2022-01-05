HARTSELLE — Annie Clyde Faulkner Whatley gained her wings to heaven with her children and family beside her on January 2, 2022 at Summerford Health and Rehab where she had been a long-term resident since June, 2020. She was born November 14, 1933 in DeArmanville, AL to Ollin Grover Faulkner and Maxine Burge Faulkner. She graduated from Lincoln High School, Lincoln, AL and graduated from the University of Alabama. She was a bookkeeper and retired from Summerford Nursing Home after 25 years. She was a member of Hartselle First United Methodist Church, a member of the Chancel Choir, Heritage Choir, and United Methodist Women’s Group.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Billy Joe Whatley; great-grandson, Louis Patrick Whatley; sister, Forrest Faulkner Ray and brother, Ollin Burge “Buddy” Faulkner.
She is survived by her son, Billy Todd Whatley (Patty); daughter, Tamra Whatley Medders (Randy); grandchildren, Daniel Whatley (Amy), Kelly Whatley Aldridge (Brett), Patrick Whatley (Katie) and Clayton Whatley (Michelle); great-grandchildren, William Whatley Jr., Andrew Whatley, June Whatley, Jacob Whatley, Kate Aldridge, Luke Aldridge, Benjamin Aldridge, Anna Aldridge, Therese Whatley, Zelie Whatley, Lucy Whatley and Sydney Whatley.
The family would like to thank the CNA’s, Nurses, and staff at Summerford Health and Rehab for the loving care you showed our mother and grandmother during her stay there. We would also like to thank Hospice of North Alabama for the care you gave mom there at the end of her precious life. We know that every one of you have a heart of gold to do this work.
Funeral service will be held at Hartselle First United Methodist Church on January 7, 2022 at 11:30 with burial in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 on Friday at the church. Officiating the service will be Dr. Tom V. Whatley, Brother Bobby Ray Halbrooks, and Brother Doug Wells.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Whatley, Patrick Whatley, Clay Whatley, Brett Aldridge, Will Whatley, and Andrew Whatley.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hartselle First United Methodist Church Good Samaritan Fund or the Chancel Choir Fund.
