MOULTON — Funeral for Annie Jewel Daniel, 88, of Moulton will be Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Charles Williams and Rick Daniel officiating. Burial will be in Cheatham Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Daniel died Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was born March 26, 1933, to William Green “Bud” Parker and Birtie Lou Hamby Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hillard “PeeWee” Daniel; son, James Willard “Hank” Daniel; daughter, Wanda Gail Millwood; grandson, James Darrell Chaney; brothers, Raymond Parker, Donald Parker, Travis Parker, Delmer Parker; sister, Willie Merle Elrod.
Survivors include son, Richard Daniel; daughters, Carolyn (Matt) Letson, Barbara Young, Bettie (Russell) French; brother, Kenneth Parker; sister, Susie (Vernon) Dutton; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 10 great-greatgrandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Parker, Eddie Lackey, Damon Parker, Jimmy Hill, Parker Milligan and Mike Browett.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.