HILLSBORO — Annie L. Austin, 98, died August 26, 2020. Funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Courtland, with burial in Mount Zion Church Cemetery in Town Creek. Public viewing will be Saturday from 10-6 and Sunday from 12-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.
