HILLSBORO — Annie L. Austin, 98, of Hillsboro died August 26, 2020. The funeral was Monday August 31, 2020 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland. Jackson Memory Funeral Home directed.
Mrs. Annie L. Woods Austin was born on August 22, 1922 in Lawrence County, Alabama to the late Joe Wood and Annie Jones-Wood. She was the youngest of four brothers and one sister. She confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church. After marrying the love of her life, Willie James Austin, on December 27, 1939, she joined Macedonia M.B. Church in Town Creek, Alabama to worship with her husband.
Later, Mother Austin joined Canaan M.B. Church for the convenience of her family. She later joined Macedonia M.B. Church again before making First Baptist Church of Courtland her permanent church home. There she served faithfully until death. While at First Baptist, Mother Austin was president of the Mothers’ Board for many years. She also served at the district level as Supervisor of the Red Circle of the Muscle Shoals Missionary Baptist Association.
Mother Austin departed this life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family who loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, Chester Austin (widow, Linda) and one daughter, Jean Garth.
She leaves to cherish her memory, nine daughters: Gloria (Henry) Jackson Jr., Hillsboro, AL; Mae (Lee) Miller; Madison, AL; Shirley (John) Ayers, Hillsboro, AL; Doris (Earnest) Garner, Town Creek, AL; Barbara (Jeffery) Etherly, Priceville, AL; Icynell (Balfour) Wright, San Antonio, TX; Ella (Dr. Bobby) Wells, Birmingham, AL; Gerlene (Herman) Sharpley, Florence, AL; Renae (Eddie) Glover, Madison, AL; four sons: James (Lois) Austin, Decatur, AL; Otis Austin, Roy (Tracine) Austin, and Darel Austin, all of Hillsboro, AL., 32 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a special niece: Bessie Harris; a very special god-daughter: Jessie M. Fuqua and a host of other nieces, nephews, god-children and friends, all of whom she loved very much.
