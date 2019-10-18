DECATUR
Annie Laura Sivley, age 96, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Thursday October 17, 2019. Annie was born December 4, 1922 in Decatur to the late William and Annie Crow Sivley. Annie was a member of Central Baptist Church where she loved singing in the church choir. She was retired from the Army Corps of Engineers. Annie graduated from Tennessee Temple with an Bachelor’s Degree.
Annie is survived by 12 nieces and nephews as well as a host of extended family.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Decatur City Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Sivley family.
