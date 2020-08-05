DECATUR — Annie Lee Patterson, age 68, of Decatur, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Parkway Campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital. No service is scheduled at this time. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting her family.
Mrs. Patterson was born December 5, 1951, in Colbert County to Lawrence William Patterson, Sr. and Mary Helen Lansdell Patterson. She was preceded in death by her parents. She worked as office manager for NAFCO Luxury Tile.
She is survived by two sons, Johnnie B. McClung, Jr. of Leighton and William E. McClung of Decatur; two grandsons, Briar McClung and Blade McClung; one granddaughter, Sloan McClung; and two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh McClung and Gage McClung.
