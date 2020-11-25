DECATUR — The family of Annie Lucile Harris Campbell, 75, of Decatur will host a video service on November 28, 2020, 10:00 a.m. (in person for family). Please see Shelton Funeral Home’s website at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net for further information and guestbook.
Ann was born February 3, 1945, to Thomas Allen Harris and Ruby Brown Harris. She died Monday, November 23, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Michael David Campbell (Evelyn) of Decatur, Bradley Allen Campbell (Shannon) of Woodstock, and Jeffrey William Campbell (Julie) of Visalia, CA; three brothers, Charles Harris, James Harris (Susan), Jerry Harris (Jennifer); one sister, Linda Harris; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.