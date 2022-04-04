ATHENS — Annie Ruth Miller, 84 of Athens, formerly of Decatur, passed away on Friday, April 1st, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Mrs. Miller was born on November 16th, 1937, To Wilburn Rogers and Reba Abercumbia Rogers.
Mrs. Miller is survived by a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Wilburn Rogers; husbands, Burford Filyaw and Lewis Miller.
Mrs. Miller retired from Champion Paper with 25 years of service. She loved to travel, spend time with her family and friends, and especially loved family reunions.
Funeral services for Mrs. Miller will be Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Mike Green and Henry Bass officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:45pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski Tennessee.
