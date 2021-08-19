DECATUR — Funeral service for Annie Murleane Rutherford Alexander, age 88, of Decatur, will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Scotty Hogan officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
One of God’s true saints was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 16, 2021. Murleane Alexander lived a long and impactful life. She had the ability to impact others in a positive way with a smile, a hug, and helping others along the way. Her soul is in Heaven and her legacy on earth will be carried forward through her family, grandkids, friends, and others that she helped throughout her life. She was valedictorian of the 1951 Trinity High School class and had a career that started at Monsanto, followed by Worthington Industries, Wolverine Tube, and then retired after 16 years with Champion Paper. She married Donald Alexander on November 15, 1952, and had a loving marriage of 46 years until his death on November 4, 1998. She loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Westmeade Baptist Church.
Mrs. Alexander was born March 30, 1933, in Lawrence County, to Bertie Lee Rutherford and Annie Lee Southerland Rutherford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Donald Alexander, and her parents.
She is survived by one son, Gary Alexander of North Myrtle Beach, SC; one daughter, Donna Gray (Glen) of Maryville, TN; two brothers, Buford Rutherford (Deborah) and Larry “Buddy” Rutherford (Harriett), both of Decatur; three sisters, Larene Etheredge, Martha Sue Self (Larry), and Charlotte Hall, all of Decatur; two grandsons, Zachary Alexander and Benjamin Alexander, both of Columbia, SC; two granddaughters, Leslie Gray of Knoxville, TN and Kathryn Alexander of Columbia, SC.
Pallbearers will be Leslie Gray, Steve Etheredge, Zachary Alexander, Rick Jones, Kathryn Alexander, and Benjamin Alexander. Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Rutherford, Buford Rutherford, and Wayne Alexander.
