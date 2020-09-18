DECATUR
Graveside service for Annie Pride Wherry, 72, of Decatur, AL will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sterrs Cemetery with Elder O’Brien Wherry officiating. Public viewing will be today from noon till 6 at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Annie, the daughter of Charlie Pride and Gertrude Sykes Pride Napper, sunrise was July 25, 1948 in Decatur, AL. Her sunset was September 16, 2020, in New Market, AL.
Annie was a graduate of Lakeside High Class of 1965. She later completed Job Corp. and continued her education at Alabama A&M. Annie accepted Jesus Christ in 1976 and was baptized at St. Bartley PB Church under the pastorship of the Reverend V. Castle Steward and was currently under watch care at Beans Creek PB Church, Huntland, TN. She was an administrative assistant for the U.S. Army on Redstone Arsenal by profession and a caregiver by calling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Pride and Gertrude Pride Napper; and siblings, James, Margret Ann, Angela, Dorothy and Marvin Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory: children, Diana Rena Pride Wherry of Decatur, Queron O’Brien Wherry (Aquita) of New Market, Brett D’Angelo Wherry (Beverly) of Decatur; grandchildren, Jeffrey Wherry, Tiarra Goode, Torrey Pride, Justen Wherry and TeMia Pride; five greatgrandchildren; brothers, Bobby Joe Pride (Dean) of Athens AL, Larry Pride, Michael Pride, both of Decatur; sisters, Diane King, Alisha Harris, Teresa Harris, all of Decatur, Rose Marie Wilkerson (Tony) of Nashville, TN, Rose Mary Allen (George) of Decatur; a devoted friend, Judy Davis of Decatur; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
