DECATUR — A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Annie Ruth Balentine Harris, 83 of Decatur, Alabama will be 10:00 AM Saturday, July 29, 2023 at St. Stephens P. B, Church with Elder Christopher Collins officiating. Inhumation will be in Decatur City Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony will be 6:30 PM Thursday and public viewing will be Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Reynolds Funeral Home.
On August 14, 1939, in Decatur, the world was introduced to Annie Ruth Balentine Harris, the sixth of nine children born to the celebrated union of the late Leroy and Eunice Mackin Balentine. Her family members, friends, and the people she served in the community can easily say that their world has never been the same because they had the privilege of knowing and loving Annie Ruth.
Raised in a solid Christian family environment, Annie Ruth gave her life to Christ at an early age and became a member of St. Stephens PB Church. A bright and ambitious spirit in her own right, using her God-given abilities, Annie Ruth skipped one grade and graduated ahead of her class as an honor graduate of Lakeside High School, Class of 1956.
After graduating high school, Annie Ruth married her sweetheart, the late Maurice “Scribby” Harris. Two daughters, Gloria and Yvette, were born to that beautiful union of forty-two years. Annie Ruth loved her family and treasured each opportunity to create a home filled with special touches of joy, academic excellence, and traditional holiday celebrations.
In addition to being a homemaker, Annie Ruth became a domestic cook at Carver Elementary School to support her family. A determined and hard-working woman, Annie Ruth allowed God to direct her in her purpose as an educator. When Steers Daycare Center was established in Decatur, Annie Ruth was hired as a teacher, fulfilling that nourishing instinct within her to educate, encourage, and empower youth.
When her daughters reached elementary school, Annie Ruth became a Physical Education Teacher’s Aide at Westlawn Elementary School. Later in her career, the City of Decatur hired her as the Assistant Director of the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center. While working at the Carrie Matthews Center, Annie Ruth pursued her goal of completing her education and enrolled at John C. Calhoun Community College, where she obtained an associate degree in general education. Upon her graduation, Annie Ruth enrolled at Athens College (Athens State University) and completed her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary and Special Education with honors. Annie Ruth achieved these educational goals while fulfilling her responsibilities as a full-time Mother to her two daughters, a wife, a Girl Scout Troop Leader, a Sunday school teacher, and the President of the Adult Choir at St. Stephens PB Church.
Upon graduation from Athens State, Annie Ruth was hired as a teacher at Lakeview Elementary School. As an Education Trailblazer, when the Decatur City School System made transfers to establish a more racially balanced system and eliminate segregation, Annie Ruth was transferred to Walter Jackson Elementary. Annie Ruth later served as the President of the Decatur Education Association. She also enrolled at Alabama A&M where she completed her master’s degree in education and obtained an AA Education Specialist Certification.
After 29 years of service as an educator, upon her retirement, Annie Ruth assisted the city of Decatur, Alabama, as a member of the Steering Committee that developed the Decatur Youth Services Program. She served as the supervisor of the Decatur Youth Services Tutorial Program for 10 years. Annie Ruth also actively served the community in various organizations, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the Sui Generis and Labelle Femme social clubs. Annie Ruth received numerous humanitarian awards locally and at the state level for her educational and civic leadership service. Her entire life demonstrates how to serve others while fulfilling your God-given purpose.
On July 22, 2023, Annie Ruth peacefully went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Gloria Harris Flowers and Clotile Yvette (Sam) Rice, both of Decatur, Alabama; grandchildren, Edmund “Rickey” Flowers II of Decatur, Sharne´ Rice of Madison, Stedman (Karri) Flowers of Orlando, Florida and Samuel Christopher (Amber) Rice Madison and two beautiful great-granddaughters, Emery and Charlie Rice, both of Madison; Annie Ruth also leaves fun memories with her godchildren, Rhonda Acklin of Decatur, Pizas Smith and Elnetta Mitchell, both Atlanta, Georgia, Jana Jacobs of Madison, Antris Humphrey-Green and bonus daughter, Sabrina Wilson both of Chicago, Illinois and son-in-law, Edmond Flowers of Huntsville.
Although five of Annie Ruth’s siblings preceded her in death (George Balentine, Mazie Hollingsworth, Alfred Balentine, Betty Jean McKissic, and Leroy “Sonny” Balentine), she leaves three sisters to share beautiful memories of their sibling comradery, Louise Balentine Woods of Cleveland, Ohio, Eulylia G. Balentine of Huntsville and Vernette Balentine (Anthony) Elliott of Madison. Additional loved ones cherishing her memory include three sisters-in-law, Mary Balentine of Dover, Delaware, Annie Mae Balentine and Mable Harris both Decatur; her godsister, Lisa Griffin of Decatur, her aunt-in-law and dear friend, Eleanor Mitchell of Atlanta, Georgia and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and exceptional caregivers, Pamela Jackson, Rosselda Malone, and Sarah Jefferson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.