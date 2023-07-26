D.7.26.23 Annie Harris.jpg
DECATUR — A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Annie Ruth Balentine Harris, 83 of Decatur, Alabama will be 10:00 AM Saturday, July 29, 2023 at St. Stephens P. B, Church with Elder Christopher Collins officiating. Inhumation will be in Decatur City Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony will be 6:30 PM Thursday and public viewing will be Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Reynolds Funeral Home.

