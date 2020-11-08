BATON ROUGE, LA — A Homegoing Graveside Celebration Service for Ms. Annie Ruth “Dutchess” Jackson, 52 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and formerly of Decatur, will be 11 a.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Sterrs Cemetery, with Bishop T. D. Strong, officiating, and Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
On November 3, 2020, God called his beloved daughter, Annie Ruth (“Dutchess”) Jackson home. This precious soul, who was called Dutchess for most of her life, was born to the late Billy Joe Jackson Sr., and the Late Mother Nellie Carter Jackson, on August 13, 1968, in Decatur, AL. She was a beautiful baby, and when she was presented to her father, he said she looked like a pretty little Dutch Girl, and thus, she was known as Dutchess for the rest of her life. Her parents raised her up in Sunday School, at Jones Chapel United Methodist, and St. James Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and helped her mother at numerous churches.
Dutchess was talented, articulate, passionate and proud. She was always one to speak her mind, and her communications skills served her both personally and professionally. She was an excellent student at Decatur High School, where she participated in the marching and concert bands. She was first chair flautist for the State of Alabama All State Band. She was on the Flag Corps for two years, and served as a Majorette for one year. Graduating near the top of her class, she entered The University of Alabama majoring in music, and later transferred to Alabama A&M University where she marched with the Marching Maroon and White Band. Dutchess was an awesome flautist and even now, her flute instructor, Ms. Hall, remembers her excellent skills in music. She graduated from Alabama A&M University with her degree in Computer Science and later enrolled in Southern Law School as a Law Student. She graduated from Law School in 2015 with her degree in Jurisprudence. Dutchess was employed for 14 years at Alabama A&M University in their computer center. Later in life, she worked as a teacher for the East Parish Public School System.
She has dear family members who preceded her in death, her beloved parents, Deacon Billy Joe and Nellie C. Jackson.
She leaves to mourn her precious sons, Joshua Lamar Rogers and his beloved wife Princess and their son, Joshua Israel, of Flowood, MS, and her talented son, Jalen Lemon Kelly, and his loving grandmother, Dr. Margaret Kelly, of Madison, AL.
Also mourning her passing is her partner in life, Lamar Rogers, of Baton Rouge, LA.
Dutchess had five loving siblings, Quida Pryor (Jesse) of Sugarland TX, Vanessa Jackson (Willie Mays) of Decatur, AL, Dr. Stephanie May (Robert) of Madison, AL, Billy Joe Jr., (Shauna) of Decatur, AL and Dr. James Reginald Jackson, (Birmingham, AL); and an aunt, Ella Louise Mitchell of Atlanta, GA.
Dutchess always spoke life and success into her nieces and nephews, Christopher (Christon), Lauren and Thomas of Sugarland, TX, Orlando Jay Jackson, Jarodious and Tiara Willingham, Parrish Willingham Davis (Albert), and Drake Jackson, Decatur, AL; Whitney Jackson-Davis, Decatur, AL; and William and Stephen May, Conyers, GA. She has a host of cousins on the Carter, Royal, Matthew and Jackson sides who will continue to mourn her passing. Her friends and associates down through the years will miss her dearly.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Nephews, and Honorary Flower Attendants will be DHS Class of 1986.
The Repast will be held at Jessie Lewis Smith Park immediately following the service. Covid Restrictions apply.
