TRINITY
Annie Virginia Mardis Cole, 87, of Trinity, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lester Cole.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Cole Harris (Jody) and Vanessa Cole, and her grandson, Michael Harris.
Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in Roselawn Cemetery.
