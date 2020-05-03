TRINITY — Graveside memorial service for Anthony Burnett, 46 of Trinity, will be Monday, May 4, 2020, at Midway Memorial Gardens, at 2:00 p.m. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family. Mr. Burnett, who died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born September 29, 1973 to Verbon Burnett and Shelia Burnett.
He was preceded in death by his father, Verbon Burnett.
Survivors include his son, Blake (Skylar) Burnett; daughter, McKenzie Burnett; mother, Shelia Burnett; brother, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Burnett; niece, Karlee Burnett; fiancée, Jan Eddy; and two grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.