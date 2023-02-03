HARTSELLE — Anthony Ray Hogan, 37, died January 30, 2023. Funeral will be Sunday at 5 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. His cremains will be interred at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL at a later date.
