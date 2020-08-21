HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Anthony “Red” Larry Sheppard, 63, will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Sheppard died on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Hospice Family Care. He was born Saturday, July 20, 1957, in Cullman County to Talmadge Lee Sheppard and Sarah Edith Johnson Sheppard. He was self-employed as a mechanic. He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Sheppard; his parents; a brother, Kenneth Sheppard; and a sister, Mary Wilbanks.
Survivors include his wife, Dinah Sheppard; one son, David Sheppard (Brittany Summerford); two daughters, Dana Sheppard (Ben Crider) and Jennifer Newberger (Ty); two brothers, Calvin Sheppard (Jewel) and Lionel Sheppard; three sisters, Doris Hosmer, Alisha Tomlin (Dillard) and Wanda Williams; seven grandchildren, Aaliyah Douglas, Jacob Crider, Gray Newberger, Morgan McMurray, Ashley Sheppard, Skylor Sheppard and Everly Newberger.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.