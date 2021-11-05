FALKVILLE — Funeral for Anthony “Snuffy” Smith, 72, will be 3 p.m. Monday at Peck Funeral Home with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Week 10 Preview: Lopsided 'Bama-LSU; Hartman for Heisman
- Golden Knights' acquisition of Eichel brings more questions
- Trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death scheduled to begin in Georgia
- Undisputed: Canelo Álvarez, Caleb Plant fight for rare honor
- Cowboys' Prescott puts calf issue to rest, set for Broncos
- China LGBT rights group shuts down in tightening environment
- For a few hours, bicyclists rule Dubai's busy superhighway
- Western Australia sets 90% vaccination target for reopening
Most Read
Articles
- On Record: Decatur rapper uses music to address his past, his homelessness and his mother's death
- 10 apply to replace retiring Cook as municipal judge
- 2 Decatur elementary schools selected for national honor
- Sherman Street homeowner given 30-day reprieve from city demolition
- Lawrence superintendent proposes plan to close R.A. Hubbard
- House of Scottsboro Boys judge may move to Decatur
- Mayor: Demolition of Carrie Matthews rec center likely
- Final run: Decatur Heritage coach to retire after leading the Eagles for 11 seasons
- This snake did its best to hide in a tree at South Carolina park. It failed miserably
- FedEx worker from Hartselle critical after being struck by vehicle
Images
Videos
Commented
- ADM property possible site of settlement-funded rec center (4)
- Joel H. Gurley (2)
- Ivey's snub of federal vaccine requirement bad for state (2)
- Richard Thomas Sims 'Tommy' (1)
- Editorial: Solutions needed for declining workforce (1)
- Beltline intersection project likely to begin in spring (1)
- Alfred Lamon Moebes (1)
- Morgan commission approves $2 million in pandemic bonuses (1)
- Calhoun reinstates basketball, adds volleyball (1)
- Cal Thomas: Trick spending bills are voodoo economics II (1)
- Protesting ULA workers say exemptions to vaccine mandate are needed (1)
- Closest ambulance to emergency will be dispatched under new Decatur plan (1)
- Vandalism of church shakes 100-year-old congregation in Somerville (1)
- Editorial: More housing means more affordability (1)
- Morgan County roundup: Cartee rushes Priceville past Central-Florence (1)
- Editorial: COVID disruptions reveal larger supply issues (1)
- Retired soldier donates rare book to Owens museum after long quest to find it (1)
- Council 'committed' to building parking deck after hiring firms for preliminary services (1)
- Not in high cotton yet: Weather delays harvest and causes some bolls to rot (1)
- Editorial: Many vaccines are required, but only one is political (1)
- Hospital announces plans for Gala and the Caddell-Grisham Award honorees (1)
- US limits immigration arrests at schools, 'protected' areas (1)
- Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows (1)
- Matthew Ray Asherbranner (1)
- PREP BLITZ: THIS WEEK'S STATISTICS LEADERS (1)
- Seville 'a win-win situation for everyone' as it transforms from crime haven to idyllic neighborhood (1)
- 1 in 4 third graders last spring would've been held back based on recommended cutoff score (1)
- Ghost of a Tale: Exploring history and hauntings in the Old State Bank, downtown Hartselle and downtown Athens (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.