FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Anthony “Snuffy” Smith, age 72, of Falkville will be Monday, November 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Phillip Hardin officiating and burial in the Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery in Falkville with Military Honors. Peck Funeral Home will be directing. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Smith, who was born November 28, 1949 in Decatur, Alabama to John Charlie Smith and Ruth Coffey Smith, died on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Charlotte Brett.
He is survived by two daughters, Beth Blackwood (Jeremy) and Katie Smith (Will Steel); a brother, Keith Smith (Marsha); four grandchildren, Hunter Franks, Dillon Franks, Flint Smith and Clara Steel.
Pallbearers will be his Classmates from the 1968 Class of Falkville High School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.