TRINITY — Anthony “Tony” Shepard, 53, of Trinity died September 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at First Apostolic Church (Halsey’s Chapel). The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in East Lawrence Memorial Garden. Tony was the son of the late Rev. Freddie Shepard.
