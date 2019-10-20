DECATUR
Memorial service for Antony Michael Watts, age 53, of Decatur, was Saturday, October 19, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at Decatur Church of Christ with Alan Watkins, Jeremiah Tatum, Cody Michael, Robert Guinn, and Douglass Watts officiating. The family received friends for two hours prior to service at the church. Shelton Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Mr. Watts, who died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital, was born January 13, 1966, in Christ Church, New Zealand, to Billy Duane Watts and Barbara Oden Watts. He was an active member of Decatur Church of Christ.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dana Truitt Watts of Decatur; one daughter, Jessica Watts of Decatur; his mother, Barbara Watts of Monroe, WI; one brother, Douglass Watts (Autumn) of Winfield, KS; five sisters, Cynthia Tatum of Spring Hill, TN, Claudia Wilson of Monroe, WI, Letia Peterson of Lake Villa, IL, Melinda Mayfield (Steve) of Turlock, CA, and Liz Merrick of Taurangua, New Zealand; and several nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Girl Power 2 Cure, Inc., 1417 Sadler Road, #122, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.
