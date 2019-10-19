DECATUR — Antony Michael Watts, 53, died October 17, 2019. A memorial service will be today at 6 p.m. at Decatur Church of Christ. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting the family. He is survived by his wife, Dana Truitt Watts.
