COURTLAND — Apostle Carter Videau, 71, died October 1, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at West Lawrence Memorial Gardens, Town Creek. Public viewing will be Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home Chapel.
