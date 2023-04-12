Larry McClung, 5 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: April 12, 2023
- Police charge man with selling stolen IDs to undocumented immigrants
- Westgate Gardens renovations on hold as five-year capital plan begins
- Lawrence County students win workforce development awards
- Morgan commission to offer incentives for obtaining commercial driver's licenses
- PREP ROUNDUP: Hartselle shuts out area rival Cullman 11-0
- Morgan County Restaurant Ratings
- Limestone County Restaurant Ratings
Most Read
Articles
- Wilemons turned Falkville into a track and field powerhouse
- Gary Couey starred for the Cotaco Indians
- Vroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 years
- 1A-4A All-Area girls basketball
- Farmers market to open Saturday
- Hope for Asher: Family calls young boy's life after near drowning a 'miracle'
- 1A-4A girls basketball: More honors for Priceville
- Beloved, elusive stray dog Raider going to Colorado sanctuary
- Continued reduction of sewer plant odor leads to possible development
- 3rd Friday returns with new themes, more food trucks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Decatur resident calls for Pepper's removal from council (8)
- Overpass almost complete but no development yet for Sweetwater property (4)
- Proposed development with retail, dining and condos could transform Decatur riverfront (2)
- It's past time to repeal Iraq War authorization (2)
- Editorial: In no one we trust? (2)
- Albany District residents ask for plan to deal with old oak trees after enduring storm damage (2)
- One of 'Lost Boys of Sudan' speaks at West Morgan Middle (1)
- Hartselle woman charged with capital murder in stabbing death of her child (1)
- PREP ROUNDUP: Austin softball stays perfect in area play (1)
- Wilson Street collision blocks lanes, causes injuries (1)
- City to hold public meeting on bridge feasibility study in May (1)
- Brewer High students learn life skills (1)
- Danville's Robert Pope played on two state championship teams (1)
- Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 1 dead (1)
- Reva Daily (1)
- Vroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 years (1)
- 'Message of acceptance': Hartselle High brings Shrek, his friends and tormentors to stage (1)
- Wheelchair-bound Athens senior inspires others (1)
- Alvin Daily (1)
- Court reverses Huntsville officer's 2021 murder conviction (1)
- Monday's prep roundup: Kerby, Garrison lead Priceville to blowout win (1)
- Gary Couey starred for the Cotaco Indians (1)
- Investigator: Hartselle woman used kitchen knives to kill son, stab father (1)
- Conditions of incentive agreement that began Decatur residential growth spurt met (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.