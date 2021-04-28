Jacob Fincher, 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Geraldine Garner, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Ann Harris, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Decatur
Jerry Holmes, 2 p.m., Gum Pond Primitive Baptist Church
Betty Moore, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Ruth Nolen, 1 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Theresa Thrasher, 1:30 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Sharon White, 11 a.m., New Friendship Cemetery
