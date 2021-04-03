James Allen, 2 p.m., Bell Church Cemetery
Chuck Canterbury, 2 p.m., St. James United Methodist Church, Florence
Buster Johnson, 12 p.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Pruitt Livingston, 2 p.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery
Audrey Malhotra, 3 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Rodney Shankle, 11 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Gary Wallace, 3:30 p.m., Forest Chapel Methodist Church, Hartselle
