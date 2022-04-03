Dara Carnell, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Evelyn Hill, 11 a.m., Crossroads MB Church Cemetery, Vinemont
Debra Jones, 2 p.m., Decatur Church of Christ
Fernando Martinez, 3-6, Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Mitchell Morgan, 3:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Willie Sears, 2 p.m., St. Stephens MB Church, Decatur
William Spivey, 2 p.m., Berryhill Funeral Home, Huntsville
Gwena Stark, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Virginia Johnson Stewart, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Hartselle
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.