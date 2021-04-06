Lense Jackson, 4 p.m., Jones Cemetery
Clinton Ledlow, 6-8 memorial, Daystar Church, Hartselle
Clara Owen, 3 p.m., Courtland Baptist Church
Jacolby Porter, 12 p.m., Red Bank M.B. Church, Town Creek
Arthenia Turner, 2 p.m., Somerville Church of God
Lanny Whisenant, 6 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Eara Williams, 2 p.m., Valhermoso Holiness Church
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.