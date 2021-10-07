HARTSELLE — April Lynette Lampkin Johnson, 46, died October 1, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Chapel. The body will be in the chapel one hour prior to the service. Public viewing Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Sharpley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for social distancing and face mask is required. If you do not comply you will be asked to leave. No exception!

