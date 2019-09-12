DECATUR — Aqullar “Dude” Smith, 90, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, September 9, 2019. His visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Reverend Hank Smith officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Smith is survived by his son, Gary Smith (Susan); grandchildren, Jason Ommen and Whitney Gould; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Caleb, Caden and Carah; sisters, Phyllis Smith and Imogene Deer; brothers, Hank Smith, Eskell Smith and Joseph ”Junior” Smith; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Smith and Cookie Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Murfie Smith; and wife, Betty Jean Smith.
Mr. Smith was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed fishing with his son. Mr. Smith loved to make people laugh with his remarkable sense of humor. He took great pride in serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On his way to Heaven his family is certain he was finally able to pass through St. Louis before seeing his beloved wife Betty. Mr. Smith presence will be missed by all who knew him.
