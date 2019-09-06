DECATUR
Funeral service for Arleen Combs Allen, age 89, of Decatur, will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David McKelvey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Allen, who died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her residence, was born August 9, 1930, in Kingsport, TN, to Luther Mitch Combs and Inez Carter Combs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Gray “Bud” Allen, Jr.; one son, Victor Marcus Allen and her parents. She worked in administration for Central Baptist Church and the Morgan Baptist Association.
She is survived by her son, Gregory Lance Allen (Sharon) of McCalla; one brother, Bill Combs of Tampa, FL; one sister, Melba Faye Waddell of Lakeland, FL; one grandson, Lee Hartley (Monica) of Pell City; and three great-grandchildren, Alexander Hartley, Jacob Hartley and Jeremiah Hartley, all of Pell City.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
